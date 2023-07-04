What gift did Seth Rollins give Dominik Mysterio after his WWE debut match against The Visionary?

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins will face Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio in the main event. While many are excited to see how this match plays out, it will also be a great moment as Rollins and Mysterio are set to face each other once again after almost three years.

At SummerSlam 2020, Seth Rollins was entrusted with the responsibility of becoming Dominik Mysterio's first in-ring opponent. In what was his in-ring debut, Mysterio performed very well despite being on the losing end. His performance naturally caught the eye of Rollins.

After the event, WWE Network showed behind-the-scenes footage from SummerSlam 2020, where a referee could be seen coming towards Dominik to give him Rollins' 'Burn it Down' tape. Upon receiving it, Dominik seemed ecstatic, saying:

"Thank you, that's awesome."

This gesture by Rollins might have made a huge impact on the debutant. Since his match against Rollins, Dominik has gone on to achieve big things in WWE. The 26-year-old has established himself as one of the biggest heels in the company by betraying his father, Rey Mysterio.

Seth Rollins was victorious at Money in the Bank

On July 1st, 2023, tensions were high at The O2 Arena in London, England, when Seth Rollins made the walk to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor. Not at his best due to prior attacks on him during RAW and NXT, many wondered how Rollins would fare.

However, the champion walked out of the event with a successful title defense to his name. While Rollins dished out a good performance, a little distraction caused by Mr. Money in the Bank, Damian Priest, helped Rollins pin Balor and secure the victory.

Priest's move, though, has increased tension within The Judgment Day. While the Money in the Bank winner has denied the same, Balor was seen visibly upset with his faction member after the title match at MITB. It will be interesting to see how this story progresses.

Cody Rhodes provides an update on his relationship with Seth Rollins

When Cody Rhodes made his return to WWE after spending time at AEW, The American Nightmare first feuded with Seth Rollins. Not only did he put up memorable matches with The Visionary, but Rhodes also defeated him three consecutive times.

While Rollins and Rhodes shared a great on-screen rivalry, they do not seem to like each other very much off-screen as well. However, that equation might change now after Rollins' recent gesture toward Rhodes. Speaking about the same, The American Nightmare said:

"Newcastle was a great vibe, and, you know, it's one of those birthdays where you kinda want less attention on the birthday. But it was very nice. I came back, and someone who has no reason to like me and we don't necessarily get along, that being our World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, had a cake provided for me from the production team. I got to blow the candles out, and I made a wish, the whole deal. So, it was nice."

Rhodes also mentioned that he could see him and Rollins being friends at some point. He said:

"Yeah, you know, I think, I don't know. Maybe we'll end up growing to be friends at some point. We've got daughters. I love Becky [Lynch], I do. I just, Seth just (...) But a great, great wrestler, [a] big-time superstar."

It is heartwarming to see Rollins and Rhodes trying to mend what's broken and make peace. While seeing them both indulge in a feud was indeed special, it would also be great to see the two develop a real-life friendship at some point in their lives.

