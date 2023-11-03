What if Grayson Waller hosts his talk show at Crown Jewel? 4 WWE stars who could be a special guest

The Grayson Waller Effect has been a catalyst for several storylines in WWE in recent months. The last time the segment was featured at a Premium Live Event was at Payback, when it was announced that Jey Uso would be traded to the RAW brand. We could see something similar happen at Crown Jewel.

Recent reports have suggested that The Grayson Waller Effect could be present at Crown Jewel. For this list, we will look at four WWE stars who could be present to be his guest star at the event.

#4. Jade Cargill could make her WWE live debut at Crown Jewel

Jade Cargill has been given the star treatment as one of the biggest signees the company has made in recent memory. She has appeared during backstage segments for RAW, SmackDown, and NXT and at Fastlane.

Her time in AEW showcased her skills as both a wrestler and a personality. She could be brought in to appear on The Grayson Waller Effect as a proper way to get her to sit down and talk about herself. When initially signed, the Australian superstar even invited her to his talk show.

#3. Titus O'Neil could be someone for Grayson Waller to pick on as a heel

Titus O'Neil doesn't appear in WWE as an in-ring performer but as an ambassador for the company. He promotes outreach and charitable activities, not just on television but worldwide. He is a natural face, and Grayson could capitalize on this.

Titus could be present for The Grayson Waller Effect and promote charitable activities, only to get continuously interrupted and annoyed by the Australian star. Waller could attack him, but O'Neil will have the last laugh.

#2. Grayson Waller could have Austin Theory as his guest, or so he thought

Grayson and Austin Theory recently teamed up in WWE, the heel duo is disliked by both the fans and their fellow stars. Waller could trick fans into thinking he has an exciting guest, only for it to be Austin.

But the duo could then be interrupted by another tag team. It has been rumored that the Authors of Pain was signed by WWE earlier this year but have still yet to make their return. Since Crown Jewel will take place on a big stage, it could be the best time to reintroduce them and begin a feud.

#1. Grayson Waller could have his wish come true on Crown Jewel

Grayson has recently made headlines in sports and mainstream media by calling out people on social media. These include Taylor Swift, Cristiano Ronaldo, and much more. In one of his tweets, he stated that he dreamed of headbutting a Samoan, and he could have this this weekend.

One star who is not scheduled for any matches at Crown Jewel is Jimmy Uso, who could interrupt the segment altogether. He could reason out Waller's connection of giving Jey a big platform when he announced a transfer to RAW.

