What happened in the 2019 Hell in a Cell match between Seth Rollins and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt?

When we talk about controversial matches in WWE, the 2019 Hell in a Cell bout between Seth Rollins and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt definitely ranks amongst the top. The match was actually good, but the way WWE booked its ending made it dreadful for the fans.

In this match, Seth Rollins reached his breaking point after being tormented by Wyatt for almost twenty minutes. Bray Wyatt's multiple kick-outs of Rollins' Curb Stomp drove the latter insane. He used every weapon in his sight to destroy the monster.

Ultimately, he grabbed a sledgehammer and smashed it on the steel steps that were over The Fiend's face. The referee Rod Zapata decided to call off the match immediately.

This decision upset the crowd at the Golden 1 Center as it began raining a chorus of boos. With roaring chants of "AEW" and "We want refunds," it was clear that the WWE Universe was enraged with what had happened.

WWE Images (backup) #BIGESZN @wwe_imagenes



I had high expectations for this match before but when I saw the match, it was bad, I thought it was gonna to be good because of the construction but it ended up being one of the worst moments of being a wrestling fan in history @FightSteenKO The Fiend Bray Wyatt vs Seth Rollins in HIAC 2019I had high expectations for this match before but when I saw the match, it was bad, I thought it was gonna to be good because of the construction but it ended up being one of the worst moments of being a wrestling fan in history @FightSteenKO The Fiend Bray Wyatt vs Seth Rollins in HIAC 2019



I had high expectations for this match before but when I saw the match, it was bad, I thought it was gonna to be good because of the construction but it ended up being one of the worst moments of being a wrestling fan in history

Many fans pointed out that this was another case of WWE's lazy booking. They locked themselves in a corner by pitting the Universal Champion against a red-hot Fiend. Neither man could lose this encounter. Hence, they went ahead with this ridiculous finish.

Ultimately, WWE had to make up for this decision by putting the title on The Fiend at the following Crown Jewel pay-per-view.

Seth Rollins disclosed a shocking story about the match

Chad @chad320y @davidmackinnon5 The Seth Rollins Broken skull session sheds a bit of light about the Fiend and Seth match and it was all Vince. It always is, and I have a ton more respect for Seth standing up to him the way he did. @davidmackinnon5 The Seth Rollins Broken skull session sheds a bit of light about the Fiend and Seth match and it was all Vince. It always is, and I have a ton more respect for Seth standing up to him the way he did.

Speaking to Stone Cold Steve Austin on an episode of the Broken Skulls Sessions, Seth Rollins made a surprising revelation about his match with Bray Wyatt.

Rollins admitted that he was also furious with how that match ended. The Architect found the finish stupid and was almost ready to strangle Vince McMahon backstage. Luckily, officials intervened and the situation was under control.

Also Read

Reacting to Rollins' statement, Bray Wyatt also claimed to have a story of his own. It would be interesting to see The Eater of Worlds spill the beans about what happened that night.

One year after his passing, we at Sportskeeda paid tribute to our very own Road Warrior Animal here.

Edited by Vishal Kataria