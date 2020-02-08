What happened after WWE SmackDown went off air

Reigns and The Fiend both picked up wins after SmackDown went off-air

After tonight's edition of Friday Night SmackDown went off the air, the live audience was treated to two dark matches featuring Roman Reigns and Universal Champion The Fiend.

The Big Dog picked up a win over King Corbin in the first dark match following 205 Live. The second match saw The Fiend defeat The Miz. Interestingly, WWE used The Fiend's signature red lighting during the match. Check out some tweets highlighting the two matches below:

Miz vs. The Fiend right now at the Shark Tank post #SmackDown and #205Live! pic.twitter.com/d1oew92ZWM — Jon D. Allred (@Jon_Allred) February 8, 2020

The feud between King Corbin and Roman Reigns has been going on for a long while now. When Reigns defeated Corbin in a Falls Count Anywhere match at the Royal Rumble, many thought that this would be the end of the rivalry.

The two Superstars faced off again on the following SmackDown Live, in a 6-Man Tag Team match that also featured The Usos and Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler.

The babyfaces won the contest and the show ended with dog food being poured over a helpless Corbin. Reigns and Corbin are all set to battle inside a steel cage at Super ShowDown.

The Fiend, on the other hand, has an incredibly tough challenge ahead of him, before he makes it to WrestleMania as Universal Champion.

The sinister entity will take on WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg at the Saudi Arabia event, with the Universal title on the line.