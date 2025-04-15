What happened to Asuka in WWE?

WWE has a wealth of talented performers on its roster. The women's division across RAW, SmackDown, NXT, and even EVOLVE is particularly stacked. There are numerous fantastic wrestlers on television programming each week.

One star who has been absent for quite some time is Asuka. Some WWE fans have been questioning her whereabouts, even wondering if she still works for the company. Asuka does indeed remain with the promotion and is seemingly awaiting creative direction.

The Empress of Tomorrow hasn't had a match since last year's Backlash, meaning it has been nearly a year. Her absence was due to an injury that sidelined the former world champion.

According to reports, The Empress was discussed for a potential WrestleMania match, but for whatever reason, the bout was never set up, and as a result, the star has yet to return to WWE programming.

Another rumor suggested that Asuka might not return to television until May. This would mark one year away from the sports entertainment juggernaut, but if it means Asuka is healthier for it, the delay could be worth it.

Both Asuka and Kairi Sane could return to WWE television after WrestleMania

Asuka would arguably be a perfect candidate to return on the Monday Night RAW episode after WrestleMania 41. The show is meant to be a big one for fans of WWE

Most years see big returns, debuts, and moments take place on the Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown following The Show of Shows. The return of a Damage CTRL member would certainly generate excitement.

Asuka isn't the only Damage CTRL member absent. Kairi Sane has been off television for several months due to a torn ligament in her thumb, which has caused significant weakness in her hand.

Thankfully, Kairi Sane has made a full recovery. She frequently posts videos of her working out and Sane appears to be in the best shape of her career. That means both Damage CTRL members might be ready to return.

If they are, Asuka and Kairi could potentially both arrive on RAW after WrestleMania next week. Damage CTRL would then be in full force alongside IYO SKY and Dakota Kai.

Additionally, The Kabuki Warriors would help strengthen the Women's Tag Team Championship scene. Either The Judgment Day or the duo of Bayley and Lyra Valkyra could have new challengers waiting.

