What happened backstage after New Day's farewell on SmackDown revealed

The New Day wrestled what could be their final match together on SmackDown's season premiere on Fox. Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods picked up a highly-emotional victory over Shinsuke Nakamura, Sheamus, and Cesaro in a six-man tag team match.

The New Day members shared a touching moment after the match as it could very well be the last time we see the three men together (until WWE eventually books a reunion angle).

Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods were involved in another emotional backstage interview after their SmackDown match. Each New Day member was asked about their time as a trio and what the New Day meant to them.

New Day react to their emotional farewell on SmackDown

New Day is more than just a faction as all three men share a really strong relationship that exceeds the boundaries of kayfabe.

A poignant Kofi Kingston was the first to discuss his work with Woods and Big E and the New Day officially disbanding on SmackDown.

"It felt good because you know we haven't been in the same ring with each other in a year, probably about a year, almost a year, if not longer. And for us to go out there and be on the same page, we always talk about our chemistry, and we know we have something very special, but there is still like a little bit of nerves coming back. You don't know whether you'd be able to pick up where you left off, and of course, we were able to do that. So, it meant the world to me, but being in the ring with each other, I don't want to say one last time but to be in there and win is just a reminder of why we did this. I know people at home virtually, but you can still feel the energy; you know of the people in the building. It's just something special that we have, and I'm just so fortunate to have shared the ring with these guys for the past six years, and that win just meant the world to me."

Xavier Woods was the most emotional of the three as he cracked up a few times while talking about his experiences of working with the two men that stood next to him. Wood revealed it took him ten years to find an act like the New Day. According to Woods, The New Day's split felt like school friends moving on different directions. Woods' career goal was to find people like Big E and Kingston to work with, and he not only found professional success with the New Day but also brothers in the process.

"A win is great, obviously. That's why we do this; we want to win. Get the winner's purse and all that stuff (laughs). It's a thing, get the champion's paycheck, but honestly, for the entire time I have been a wrestler, I have been trying to find the people I wanted around me in order to make this, what I knew that it could be for me and I didn't find it until nine or ten years into my career. And again, winning is great, championships are great, but it's like you are leaving your school friends. You know you are going to see them again, and everything is going to be fine, but that initial first departure is uh (pauses); it's a lot. In my whole career, I was looking for these guys, and I didn't know it was them, but once you find it (voice cracks), it is, it's a lot. It's a lot."

Big E finally shared his thoughts about the New Day's split, and he reminisced about the days when he feared getting fired and how the group has come a long way since they clubbed together as The New Day in a bid to get some TV time.

Advertisement

"I think one of the reasons why it's emotional for us is because, like what we do on screen is like five percent of the time we spend together. Like I remember Woods having to leave to get married. I remember Kofi having to leave for the European tour because he was having a baby and getting there in the nick of time. I remember being with Woods at his old house, and he had a shed, and that wasn't like a normal shed. This was the dopest shed I had ever seen. It was like a separate house, and we stayed in his shed, and I just remember the amount of times we've broke bread together, that we've talked. I, as much as success as we've had together over the years, I always think back to 2014, and I always think back to how desperate I was to be on TV. I think back to find something just to keep my job because I felt like I was this close to being fired, and we were just trying to get on TV, sincerely. We were just three guys trying to get booked, and all the in-ring accomplishments are incredible. Obviously, Kofi becoming World Champion is incredible, the tag titles are incredible, but I'll always remember the times we spent off camera. I'll remember the amount of trust I was able to put in these two in a business that is often very unforgiving when you have this dog-eat-dog mentality, this crabs in a barrel mentality. We trusted each other with everything, and that means the world to me, and if my career ends tomorrow, I'll always have this. I'll always have these two human beings that I'm so thankful for. That I truly love, and I can't thank them enough for these six years and counting. It's just a hiatus. It's a pause."

Advertisement

What's next for BIg E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods following The New Day split?

Big E will continue his singles run on SmackDown while Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston will be the top team on RAW. WWE has big plans for Big E on SmackDown, including a character change and a solid singles push following him breaking away from the New Day. As for Kofi and Woods, they are expected to spearhead the RAW Tag Team division as the Tag Team Champions of the Red brand.

What is your most fond memory of the New Day? Note it down in the comments section below.