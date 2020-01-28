What happened between Edge and Randy Orton after WWE RAW (Video)

Randy Orton viciously attacked Edge in the final segment on WWE RAW

WWE has released footage of what happened between Edge and Randy Orton after the post-Royal Rumble episode of RAW went off the air.

As you can see in the video below, the fans in San Antonio, Texas booed as Orton climbed to the second rope and taunted the crowd by posing in front of them. At the same time, a team of referees and doctors checked on Edge and placed him on a stretcher.

After Orton made his way to the backstage area, Edge was wheeled up the stage and into the back of an ambulance, while Curt Hawkins, Zack Ryder, Natalya, Rey Mysterio and R-Truth watched on.

Edge and Randy Orton at WrestleMania 36?

Following Edge’s return in the 2020 men’s Royal Rumble match, it looked as though he could reunite with Randy Orton on a permanent basis after the former tag team partners shared an emotional moment in the middle of the ring on RAW.

However, Orton attacked the Hall of Famer with an RKO before striking him with a steel chair, planting the seeds for a possible match between the two men at WrestleMania 36.