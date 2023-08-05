What happened to Big E? Reflecting on what kept him away from the ring!

Big E is one of WWE's most popular superstars. The talented big man is one-third of The New Day alongside Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. Beyond that, he is also a former WWE Champion.

Unfortunately, the big man suffered a life-threatening injury last year. He was in a tag team match against Sheamus and Ridge Holland on the March 11, 2022 edition of SmackDown. An overhead Belly-to-Belly Suplex went wrong, and E landed on the top of his head.

The former WWE Champion broke his neck. More specifically, he had fractures in both his C1 and C2 vertebrae. While it was tragic, between his size and age, it could have been an even more life-altering or even life-ending injury.

Thankfully, Big E retained full use of his limbs and, over time, has gone on to live his everyday life. He remains with WWE, often seen on UpUpDownDown and doing various media and charity appearances for the promotion. Still, fans are begging for a potential in-ring return, which he hasn't ruled out.

Doctors have advised Big E not to return to the ring

As noted, fans are clamoring for the former world champion to return to the ring, but there's no guarantee that a comeback could be in the cards.

The former WWE Champion recently revealed that doctors have advised him against returning to the ring.

"We did the year check-up and all that stuff looked great, but on the other side, I also talked to spine specialists, people who have worked on other people in the company and done their fusions and they said, 'Hey, I would not wrestle again if I were you.'"

The big man then mentioned things he must think about, seemingly hinting that a return may not happen. Below is the quote with his follow-up statement.

"For me, at 37, these are things that I think about. I think about quality of life. When I started this job at 23 and probably had a bit of a death wish and was okay at dying in the ring, I would now like to not die in the ring. I would like to do other things with my life. I don't really have a timeline right now. I'm just really grateful to not have any nerve pain."

Naturally, Big E wants to take care of his health first and foremost. The lack of nerve pain is also a positive sign, and many members of the WWE Universe are undoubtedly happy to hear.

For now, a potential return for Big E remains up in the air. If the former WWE Champion does find his way back to the ring, there's no doubt that the entire fanbase will support his every move.

Recommended Video Top 10 Ground Shaking SummerSlam returns!