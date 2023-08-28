What happened to Braun Strowman? Reason why he isn't wrestling in WWE now

Braun Strowman hasn't competed in WWE for months. The Monster of all Monsters was last seen in action on the May 1, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW, when he teamed up with Ricochet to defeat The Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis).

For those wondering why Braun Strowman isn't wrestling in WWE, The Monster Among Men is out of action with an injury. He underwent neck fusion surgery in June and promised to return to in-ring action as soon as he healed up.

"Road to recovery starts now!!!! Level one fusion on my C4/C5 vertebrae was in the great hands of Dr. Cordover at Andrews Sports Medicine was a great experience considering," Strowman wrote posted on his Instagram at the time.

Check out the full post below:

Strowman's tag team partner, Ricochet, has been thriving on his own since losing his partner to the injury bug on WWE RAW. The One and Only had a solid opener against Logan Paul at SummerSlam 2023 in Detroit.

The former world champion's presence is being missed by fans on the company's programming, and it remains to be seen when he will return to action.

Braun Strowman was on SmackDown to pay tribute to Bray Wyatt

The pro wrestling world lost Bray Wyatt last Thursday. The real-life Windham Rotunda passed away after a lengthy absence from active competition and reportedly suffering from a heart attack. Braun Strowman posted an emotional tribute to his best friend in the wake of his untimely passing.

WWE also brought Strowman and Erick Rowan on SmackDown for the Bray Wyatt tribute show. A photo of the former Wyatt Family members holding each other found its way on the internet.

Check out the photo below:

Expand Tweet

The upcoming edition of RAW is expected to pay tribute to Wyatt as well. It remains to be seen what WWE has in store for fans.

What's your take on this story? Let us know in the comments section below!

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE