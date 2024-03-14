What happened when Brock Lesnar met Muhammad Ali? Exploring the little known story

In this day and age, powerful athletes are everywhere. In the past, Muhammad Ali was considered "the" top athlete and admired as the greatest boxer and fighter of all time. He remains an icon whom only a select few had the privilege to encounter. Among those individuals is Brock Lesnar, a WWE Superstar and former 10-time World Champion, who was truly amazed by Ali's strength and presence.

With stints in both WWE and UFC, Lesnar is a man who is most often described as a "Beast," a ferocious fighter that few would like to step into the squared circle or octagon with. With that in mind, one would imagine that meeting Muhammad Ali would have little to no effect on Lesnar, but that couldn't be further from the truth. After all, Ali was a man who exuded greatness and, more importantly, power.

In 2016, after Muhammad Ali passed away following a struggle with Parkinson's disease, Lesnar reminisced about their one and only encounter. At the time, he was in Las Vegas getting ready for his UFC 200 showdown against Mark Hunt. During that moment, he shared an anecdote about meeting Muhammad Ali. Despite Ali not uttering a word, Lesnar sensed an aura just from their handshake.

"You know, I got to meet Ali one time, and all I remember when I met and shook the man's hand, he never talked. I mean, at that point, you know, Parkinson's or whatever, the illness had taken over. But I just remember when he extended his hand, and he didn't have to say anything to me. It was just, it was a weird, not a weird vibe, it was such a gracious handshake. I can't even put a word to it. So I felt something powerful from the man. But I met the man one time, he never spoke a word to me, but I felt the presence and power from him," said Lesnar.

Ali truly was a class apart and will forever be remembered as a trailblazer in the world of sports as a whole. Years from now, perhaps even a century down the line, his name will continue to invoke awe and above all, respect.

Muhammad Ali will be further immortalized in the WWE Hall of Fame

Muhammad Ali has been the talk of the town among the WWE Universe. Having played a major role in WWE's history, especially when it comes to WrestleMania, it won't surprise many to learn that Ali is set to receive a major honor from the company. One that will see him be further immortalized in the annals of sports history.

The honor in question is a seat in the WWE Hall of Fame. Ali will be a part of the prestigious 2024 Class, which will be enshrined prior to WrestleMania 40. A fitting tribute when you consider his involvement in the first-ever WrestleMania. Joining him will be Paul Heyman, Bull Nakano, The US Express, and Thunderbolt Patterson.

Expand Tweet

WWE will likely still have a few more inductees to announce in the coming weeks. But there can be no denying that this is a stacked class, what with The Greatest being in it.

Poll : Will Muhammad Ali be the greatest celebrity Hall of Famer in WWE history? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion