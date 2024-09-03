  • home icon
What happened to Bronson Reed? Analyzing real reason for WWE RAW absence

By Yiannis Bouranis
Modified Sep 03, 2024 02:00 GMT
RAW superstar Bronson Reed (Photo credit: WWE.com)
RAW superstar Bronson Reed (Photo credit: WWE.com)

After a few weeks of dominance over his opponents, Bronson Reed will not be on the September 2 edition of RAW due to health reasons. Reed was scheduled to take on Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser in a Triple Threat Match for a spot in the Final of The Intercontinental Championship Tournament.

However, this is no longer the case, and RAW General Manager Adam Pearce will name a replacement. Per Fightful Select, this replacement will be Braun Strowman, who took on Reed last week, with the match ending with a backstage fight. The Monster Among Men was seen sustaining an injury following the backstage fight, but it appears he is medically cleared to compete. As of writing, WWE has yet to confirm that Strowman will replace Reed.

Reed was reportedly ruled out of action after being infected with COVID-19. The star's absence was announced by Adam Pearce on Twitter/X. The star was sent a message on the social media platform stating that Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker should be thanking his lucky stars.

Bronson Reed says no one can 'stop him'; will continue his path of destruction

Despite missing the chance to compete for a shot at Bron Breakker and the Intercontinental Championship, Bronson Reed is confident that the path of destruction will continue once he is back.

The 36-year-old wrestler took to social media and sent his message, as he is waiting to get back to the ring soon.

"No man in WWE can stop me. So mother nature had to go and do them a favor. I'll recover and be back to destruction ASAP!" Bronson wrote on X.

Bronson Reed should be back by next Monday, September 9, if he is healthy enough to compete. The star has unfinished business with several superstars, namely Braun Strowman, R-Truth, and Seth Rollins. Truth and Rollins are expected to go after him once they are back from their injuries, seeking revenge.

Edited by Debottam Saha
