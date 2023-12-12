What happened between CM Punk and Mickie James? Know their history following WWE RAW mention

In the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, CM Punk finally decided to become an official member of the Red brand. Subsequently, the Voice of the Voiceless was confronted by Seth Rollins, leading up to the announcement of the former's entry in the next year's Royal Rumble match.

In addition to this, CM Punk also made a reference to Mickie James that caught fans' attention. The Best in the World mentioned how he and the current Impact Wrestling star debuted in Cleveland, Ohio, in 2005.

For those unaware, CM Punk and Mickie James made their first WWE appearance in 2005. The 45-year-old star secured a contract with the company after his stint in Ring of Honor following a tryout match with Val Venis. At the same time, James graduated from Ohio Valley Wrestling.

During their first appearance, the Stamford-based promotion booked both The Straight Edge Savior and the Psychotic Diva as an onscreen couple.

In his debut match, Punk wrestled Rob Begley in a dark match on Sunday Night Heat in Cleveland, Ohio in 2005. After this match, the Best in the World failed to impress the WWE universe and officials, resulting in his demotion from the company.

However, later on, the Voice of the Voiceless also revealed that he always remains grateful for his OVW demotion in 2005 as it surely helped him improve and reach the success level he is currently on.

For those unaware, both Punk and Mickie share a great friendship. Even during his interview, the Impact Wrestling star revealed that both of them grew up together in this business. She also believed that CM Punk is misunderstood in this business as he doesn't play the game of telling people what they want to hear.

What happened between CM Punk and Seth Rollins?

During the confrontation between Seth Rollins and CM Punk, the Visionary took multiple shots at the Voice of the Voiceless, stating that WWE couldn't be his home since he did everything possible to undermine the company during his absence.

Moreover, Rollins also claimed that the former AEW star would eventually reveal his true colors to everyone. If not, then someday he might face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship, and after that match, the true colors of the Second City Saint would be revealed.

As of now, the Best in the World has revealed that if he wins the Royal Rumble match next year, he is possibly coming for the World Heavyweight Champion.

