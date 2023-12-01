What happened when CM Punk and Stone Cold Steve Austin confronted each other? Exploring a rare gem from the past

CM Punk vs Stone Cold Steve Austin could have been one phenomenal match if the timing was right. Although recent developments have proven that it could still happen in the future, it might have been a more significant bout if it occurred a decade ago.

11 years ago, CM Punk and Steve Austin were present with Jim Ross to promote WWE '13. The veteran commentator asked the former how he thinks he will perform in the Attitude Era. The Chicago star answered that he would still be successful and win a championship. He stated that although he would compete with Stone Cold and The Rock, he would do everything possible to protect his title.

Stone Cold replied that what could have happened with CM Punk in that era is all for speculation, but he commends the former for being honest and expected him to believe in himself. Jim Ross then asked about the difference between the past and present (at the time) locker rooms.

The Hall of Famer stated that in the past, he could name several stars who would kick and scratch to get to the top, but only a few people in the current locker. Stone Cold said that more people settled with being on television, and only a few wanted to win championships.

When Punk was asked if Stone Cold could fit into the current locker room, he answered no. The current superstar reasoned that Steve probably did not want to be in one as he is "his own man and an individual." Austin would coexist with his fellow stars but wouldn't care what they thought of him.

The rest of the video continued with both teasing fans that Punk vs Austin could happen but in the WWE '13 game. They ended the video with Punk reaching out for a handshake and said may the best man win. Steve let Punk's hand hang for a while before shaking it.

Could CM Punk vs Steve Austin indeed happen at WWE now?

Punk and Austin backstage on RAW in 2011

Punk's return to WWE in 2023 opened many possibilities, including the dream match with Stone Cold. As it turns out, even the company is interested in how it will play out.

According to Fightful Select, CM Punk vs Steve Austin is being discussed, and they're optimistic about the matter. It was even said that the Chicago native would fly to Texas to talk ideas with The Rattlesnake.

Did Steve Austin wrestle after retiring in 2003?

Stone Cold retired in 2003 at only 38 after injuring his neck. He returned sporadically over the years but made his in-ring return at WrestleMania 38 against Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match.

It would definitely be interesting to see what will happen if Punk and Stone Cold share the ring in this generation.

