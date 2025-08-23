What happened to Cody Rhodes? Reason why he is missing from WWE SmackDown

Cody Rhodes has been absent from WWE since the post-SummerSlam 2025 edition of SmackDown, where Drew McIntyre brutally attacked The American Nightmare in the main event, striking his signature Claymore kick at the ringside, sending Rhodes headfirst into the announcer's table in a scary spot.Since then, fans have been anticipating the comeback of Cody Rhodes. However, the latest edition of SmackDown saw Randy Orton RKOing McIntyre out of nowhere while the Scotsman was mocking Cody on the mic. Therefore, it appears Randy and Drew will face each other in the coming weeks.Meanwhile, this has also apparently confirmed that Cody Rhodes may be out for a long time. Fans are now wondering what happened to The American Nightmare and why he has been away from WWE television. The 40-year-old champion has been written off television with a kayfabe head injury from McIntyre's assault, as announced by the commentator team last week.But, in real life, the Undisputed WWE Champion is likely injury-free and is perhaps filming his part in the Hollywood film &quot;Street Fighter.&quot; Recently, a shadow of his look as Guile was making rounds on social media.Cody Rhodes might defend his WWE Title immediately after his returnThere is no official date on The American Nightmare's potential return to the Stamford-based promotion anytime soon. However, according to a report, the 40-year-old champion will be competing at WWE and ESPN's first PLE Wrestlepalooza next month.Hence, Rhodes may return after the Clash in Paris and would most likely continue his saga against Drew McIntyre and could even defend his title against The Scottish Warrior at Wrestlepalooza on September 20th.It will be thrilling to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team may have for the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes once he returns to the action to get his answers from the Scotsman for attacking him on SmackDown and risking his career.