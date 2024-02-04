What happened between Cody Rhodes and The Rock backstage at WWE RAW: Day 1? 

The Rock's blockbuster return to WWE has caught the attention of fans. While The Brahma Bull's most recent appearance on SmackDown hinted at a match between him and Roman Reigns, the former had already teased a match with The Tribal Chief on RAW: Day 1.

However, on RAW: Day 1, The Rock also met another massive superstar backstage. The star in question is Cody Rhodes. As per reports, the meeting between The Great One and The American Nightmare took place outside of the Gorilla Position backstage. Moreover, the interaction was caught on camera by The Rock's team and a WWE photographer.

The report further mentioned that the exchange between the duo mainly consisted of The Rock offering support to The American Nightmare. WWE sources indicated that at the time, it did not seem like The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment was there to stand in between the Stamford-based company and Rhodes' plans.

It was also added that most people were not aware of The Great One's "Head of the Table" promo, which he delivered after an in-ring segment with Jinder Mahal. The report concluded by mentioning that the 51-year-old star has been a long-time supporter of Cody Rhodes, even during the latter's tenure at All Elite Wrestling.

Wrestling veteran said Cody Rhodes can still finish his story despite The Rock's involvement

When Cody Rhodes eliminated CM Punk to win the Men's Royal Rumble Match for the second time in a row, fans were convinced The American Nightmare would choose Roman Reigns to finish his story at WrestleMania 40. However, after The Rock made a shocking appearance during the latest episode of WWE SmackDown and took his spot, many people were left disappointed.

However, as per wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell, Cody Rhodes can still finish his story against The Tribal Chief. During an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk podcast, host Rick Ucchino spoke about how WWE's booking of The Brahma Bull has hurt Rhodes' image. Mantell replied to the same by stating:

"You know what I think he did? He gave it away. That's what I'm going to agree with you. I'm kidding, Rick. But I see your point."

Dutch Mantell also added that Cody Rhodes could still be given a chance.

"But I don't think this ruins anything. I still think it gives Cody. Eventually, the people will say, 'just give it to him and get it over with.' So if they drag it on a little more and drag it out three years."

While it may seem Dutch Mantell's idea might be too far-fetched, given how WWE has surprised fans, something like that could happen. However, the chances of the same are quite low, given Rhodes will most likely face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40.

Which match do you want to see in the main event of WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below!

WWE Hall of Famer makes a big allegation against John Laurinaitis RIGHT HERE