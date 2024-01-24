Backstage story on The Rock's RAW meeting with major WWE star - Reports

WWE is buzzing right now with talk on Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and his future in the company. A behind-the-scenes story on The Rock and another top superstar was just revealed amid major rumors.

In addition to today's massive WWE announcement, there's been a lot of recent talk about who will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40 - The Rock or Cody Rhodes, or both. The rumor mill picked up at the WWE RAW: Day 1 special earlier this month when The Great One posted video of his backstage interactions with several top stars, including The American Nightmare.

A new report from Fightful Select noted that Rock and Rhodes met right outside of the Gorilla position backstage. The interaction was caught on camera by Rock's team and a WWE photographer. Several people were around to hear the exchange between the two multi-time champions.

The nature of the exchange was related to The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment offering support to The Grandson of a Plumber and what he's been doing.

WWE sources noted how there was a feeling that The Rock was not there to "stand in the way of anything," when it comes to Rhodes or what the company may have planned. However, insiders pointed to how the exchange with Rhodes came before his in-ring segment with Jinder Mahal, and most people did not know his "Head of The Table" line was coming.

It was also said that The Rock has been a proponent and supporter of Rhodes for a long time now, even while he was with AEW.

Cody Rhodes speaks on major WWE rumor for WrestleMania 40

The Road to WrestleMania 40 is set to heat up in a major way this Saturday as WWE presents the 37th annual Royal Rumble. Cody Rhodes is confirmed for the Men's Royal Rumble amid rumors on his rematch with Roman Reigns.

There has been speculation and backstage talk on The Tribal Chief defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Rhodes or Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson at WrestleMania 40. A Triple Threat is also rumored.

Speaking to ESPN's Marc Raimondi this week, The American Nightmare acknowledged two big obstacles on his path to The Grandest Stage of Them All.

"For me to be able to get back [to challenge for the title at WrestleMania], I've gotta win in one of those two settings - the Royal Rumble or the Elimination Chamber, and that's really where my focus is at. I can't see WrestleMania 40 until I see one of those," he said.

Rhodes then addressed rumors on The Rock possibly getting the singles title match at WrestleMania 40. The former AEW Executive Vice President said he does not believe the Hollywood heavyweight is in his way.

"I don't consider him in my way. Maybe he is, and I'm being naive to it. Maybe he maybe he wants to get in, I don't know. But I don't consider him in my way. Again, The Rock is one of the main reasons we're here today. Nothing but respect. But also at the same time, I have to have the respect for myself to know where I'd like to go," he said.

The Rock commented on a match with The Head of The Table earlier today. A backstage update was also leaked with interesting Rock news on WrestleMania and WWE's return to Saudi Arabia.

Who should challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40? Do you have any interest in The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes? Sound off in the comments below!

