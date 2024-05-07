What happened to Drew McIntyre? Taking a look at the possible reason for removal from the King of the Ring tournament

Drew McIntyre has been forced to withdraw from the King of the Ring tournament. The Scottish Psychopath was scheduled to face Finn Balor in the first round, but RAW GM Adam Pearce announced he could not compete.

The 38-year-old wasn't medically cleared to compete and, as a result, won't be participating in the King of the Ring tournament. He confirmed in a backstage segment with Adam Pearce on RAW tonight (May 7) that a recurring elbow injury led to his withdrawal.

Drew McIntyre fractured his elbow after being attacked by his fierce rival CM Punk at WrestleMania XL. The Second City Saint cost the Scotsman the World Heavyweight Championship as Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to dethrone him.

The two-time World Champion opened up on his injury and how he was fighting through the pain during live events post 'Mania:

"You know what happened at Mania when [CM Punk] attacked me from behind and swept my legs out? He fractured my elbow. Broken bones in it. You know what I did the next day? I wrestled in a four-way match, and I would have won if it wasn't for CM Punk. I've been taping up every week. I did a European tour where I wrestled Jey Uso every single night."

Jey Uso replaced Drew McIntyre in the first-round match against Finn Balor on RAW (May 7). Main Event Jey won despite McIntyre trying to interfere and cause a distraction.

It's unclear when the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble winner will be back in action. The King of the Ring tournament culminates at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia (May 27).

Drew McIntyre will be looking to return ahead of Clash at the Castle: Scotland

Drew McIntyre will return to his homeland of Scotland with WWE on June 15. The Clash at the Castle PLE takes place at OVO Hydro in Glasgow, about a 40-minute drive from his birthplace of Ayr, Ayrshire.

The Chosen One headlined the inaugural Clash at the Castle PLE in 2022. He lost against Roman Reigns in the main event for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in Cardiff, Wales.

Thus, Drew McIntyre will be eager to get back into the ring for the big event in his native country. He is at the forefront of the Clash at the Castle: Scotland poster and promotion.

Clash at the Castle could be the perfect time for him to enact revenge on Damian Priest and get a World Heavyweight Championship rematch. He has his eyes set on CM Punk for the time being and the pair could lock horns at SummerSlam once the latter has fully recovered from a torn tricep.