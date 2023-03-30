What happened when Ex-WWE SmackDown star barged into Stephanie McMahon's office n*ked?

A few months after signing with WWE in 2002, Brian Kendrick started a storyline that saw him try to impress SmackDown's General Manager, Stephanie McMahon, to earn a contract.

On the February 6, 2003, episode of the blue brand, the former Cruiserweight Champion streaked throughout the arena during a match between A-Train and Shannon Moore, attempting to capture the attention of Stephanie. While trying to escape from security backstage, a completely undressed Kendrick mistakenly barged into The Billion Dollar Princess' office.

Stephanie, who was on the phone, seemed shocked as she stared at Kendrick's undressed body. Meanwhile, the now 43-year-old was surprised to find himself face-to-face with The Billion Dollar Princess.

However, Kendrick quickly introduced himself to the then-SmackDown General Manager and told her he was "excited to meet her." As security and WWE officials interfered and escorted him out, Stephanie mumbled, "I could see that." [Watch the full segment here]

Stephanie eventually gave Kendrick a contract after he defeated Shannon Moore on an episode of SmackDown in March of that same year. Over the next few years, the former Tag Team Champion had multiple runs in Vince McMahon's promotion. He was last released in February 2022.

Will Stephanie McMahon return to WWE?

Stephanie McMahon has held several positions in her father's company, including Director of Creative Writing, Executive Vice President of Creative, and Chief Brand Officer, in addition to being an on-screen talent. Last year, The Billion Dollar Princess became the new Chairwoman and Co-CEO of WWE after her father, Vince McMahon, retired.

However, the 46-year-old left the Stamford-based company last January after her father returned as Executive Chairman. Nevertheless, Stephanie could return to the company if it is sold. A few rumored buyers are reportedly interested in bringing back Stephanie if the sale materializes.

While Stephanie is no longer working in her father's promotion, her husband, Triple H, is still there. The Game is now the company's Chief Content Officer.

