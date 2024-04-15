What happened to former WWE Superstar Keith Lee?

Former WWE Superstar Keith Lee last competed in an AEW ring in late December. He was scheduled for a match against Swerve Strickland at the 2023 Worlds End pay-per-view, but several injuries pulled him off the match. Lee has remained out of action since then as he is recovering from a couple of surgeries.

It remains unclear what surgeries he had, but it appears that he had been dealing with an injury since 2022.

"Took roughly 19 years…. but I guess it’s my turn. Time to get fixed. Here’s to double surgeries. Certainly one way to start 2024." [H/T of Haus of Wrestling]

Speculation has intensified over what kind of injury Lee had that required surgeries, with his wife and WWE Superstar Mia Yim taking to her social media accounts to deny any rumors about a heart and throat surgery.

"Smdh. Ringside news is hot pressed garbage. I won’t state specifics but heart and throat surgery is absolutely false," Mia Yim wrote.

AEW and Tony Khan have yet to provide any updates on Lee's status and timetable recovery, and it is unclear when he will make his return.

Keith Lee was seen attending the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony

Even though he has left WWE, Keith Lee was recently seen attending the 2024 Hall of Fame ceremony. The ceremony took place in Philadelphia after the April 5 episode of SmackDown.

A video surfaced where Kayla Braxton had a brief interview with CM Punk, with Keith Lee briefly appearing in the background. It doesn't come as a surprise that Lee was in attendance at the Hall of Fame, as his wife is a current WWE star while he spent three years with the company, winning championships in NXT.

Lee joined AEW in February 2022 and has been with the company since then, once becoming the World Tag Team Champion.

