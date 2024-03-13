Mia Yim shares cryptic update following emotional episode of WWE SmackDown

Things have been rough for 'Michin' Mia Yim over the past few months. She recently shared a cryptic message following another defeat on WWE SmackDown

Michin was back in action for the first time in about a month last Friday on SmackDown. She faced off with Tiffany Stratton, who received a huge pop from the Dallas crowd. She lost a back-and-forth battle after Stratton hit the Prettiest Moonsault Ever.

The Blasian Baddie was emotional in an exclusive backstage interview with Byron Saxton. She doesn't know what to do and even gives Saxton an earful due to her frustrations.

In a post on her X account, Michin Mia Yim shared a quote to remember because she was receiving troll messages from some people online.

"'Don't take criticism from someone you wouldn't take advice from.' A quote I have to remember every time I get on social media," Michin wrote.

It has been a tough time for Michin, who has not won a match since the December 12th edition of SmackDown. AJ Styles' departure from The O.C. also affected her in many ways at the start of the year.

Michin Mia Yim was more positive a couple of months ago

Things were different for Michin Mia Yim at the start of the year. She was more positive despite what happened between AJ Styles and The O.C. She told WWE's The Bump back in January that Styles was just in his "evil phase" and things would be back to normal soon.

"I know AJ is going through some evil ways," Yim said. "He's going through his evil phase, but families go through up and down. But at the end of the day, we're family, and I know we're gonna get through this. And I just hope that, at the end of it, we all become stronger and more in sync with each other. It's a roller coaster, we're going through our lows right now, but I know we’ll be coming back stronger together."

Styles appears to have moved on from The O.C. and has set his sights on making LA Knight's life miserable. He attacked the Megastar at Elimination Chamber: Perth, costing him a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship.