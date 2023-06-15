What happened to Imperium's Giovanni Vinci? Potential reason he missed WWE RAW

Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci have created one of the most formidable factions in the Imperium. The three wrestlers perfectly complement each other, and their chemistry is visible. However, Vinci's absence on RAW has led to many questions in the WWE Universe this week.

Imperium fans and fans, in general, are left wondering about what happened to Giovanni Vinci. Last week, the Italian appeared on an episode of RAW Talk with crutches. This led to speculation about him being injured. However, that isn't true.

As per reports, Vinci being on crutches and absent the following week is not due to a legitimate injury. It is just a part of the storyline WWE is progressing with. While not much is yet revealed, it can be related to NXT.

Recently, reports stated that NXT Superstar Ilja Dragunov was a favorite to be called up to the main roster. It further noted that the 29-year-old would most likely be a part of the stable. Fans must wait and watch whether he replaces Vinci or becomes a fourth member of the faction.

Imperium attacked Matt Riddle this week on RAW

On the June 6 edition of Monday Night RAW, Matt Riddle attacked Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci in a backstage altercation. While the duo could not do much that week, Imperium ensured that Riddle had a taste of his medicine this week.

After Riddle lost his Money in the Bank qualification match to Damian Priest, Imperium members Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser appeared. The duo headed to the ring and beat up Riddle in what seemed like the perfect revenge for Imperium.

However, this revenge later turned sour for Imperium. During their tag team championship match against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, Riddle made an appearance.

While Gunther dealt with Riddle, the distraction led to a victory for Owens and Zayn. With both parties constantly attacking each other, observing how this story unfolds in the coming weeks will be interesting.

WWE veteran condemns top stars for not saving Matt Riddle from Imperium

The world of wrestling can be a weird place at times. While forming alliances can be good, sometimes they take the opposite direction. In the case of Matt Riddle, it was the latter.

In a Sportskeeda Exclusive, WWE Veteran Vince Russo mentioned that despite being in alliance with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn sometime ago, none helped Riddle when he was attacked this week on RAW.

"So, Gunther and the other dude, Ludwig, they beat the snot out of Riddle. Was Riddle not with Zayn and Owens like two weeks ago? I swear to God, this is what I thought would happen. Riddle's getting the snot kicked out of him. I do believe the situation was Riddle helped them out when they needed another guy in the six-man tag. So the argument could be they actually owe Riddle one because Riddle helped them out and was the mystery partner. Now he's out there getting his bu*t kicked. These two are in the back arguing like two girls," said Russo.

While Owens and Zayn were no help to Riddle, the future seems exciting for the 37-year-old. With The Original Bro constantly feuding with Gunther and his faction, one can only imagine that at some point, he will have a shot at Gunther's Intercontinental Championship.

