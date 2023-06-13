"These two are in the back arguing like two girls" - Wrestling veteran bashes top WWE stars for abandoning Matt Riddle on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Vince Russo recently spoke about how Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn failed to show up when Matt Riddle was attacked by Imperium.

After a hard-fought battle against Damian Priest, Riddle was all out of gas. Just then, Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser came out and laid down a terrible beating on the Original Bro.

On this week's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo claimed that Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens should have come out to save The Original Bro.

"So Gunther and the other dude, Ludwig, they beat the snot out of Riddle. Was Riddle not with Zayn and Owens like two weeks ago? I swear to God, this is what I thought would happen. Riddle's getting the snot kicked out of him. I do believe, the situation was Riddle helped them out when they needed another guy in the six-man tag," said Russo.

The former WWE writer explained that Riddle had saved the Undisputed Tag Team Champs back when Imperium outnumbered them, and they owed him back.

"So the argument could be they actually owe Riddle one because Riddle helped them out and was the mystery partner. Now he's out there getting his bu*t kicked. These two are in the back arguing like two girls." [From 33:31 - 34:26]

Matt Riddle could not qualify for WWE Money in the Bank

It was not a great outing for Matt Riddle this week. He was in a one-on-one matchup against Damian Priest for a coveted spot in the Money in the Bank ladder match.

However, Riddle could not muster up the win as he was caught in the Razor's Edge and pinned.

With this win, The Judgment Day member joined Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, LA Knight, Santos Escobar, and Butch to compete for the Money in the Bank briefcase.

