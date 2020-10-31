What happened between Jey Uso and Daniel Bryan after SmackDown went off air

On tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown, Jey Uso finally did the unthinkable and aligned with Roman Reigns. Uso, in an attempt to get Reigns' approval, launched a vicious attack on Daniel Bryan, following his victory over the former WWE Champion.

Jey Uso still wasn't done with Bryan after SmackDown went off the air. WWE has now posted an exclusive clip that shows what happened between Jey Uso and Bryan after the show went off the air. As can be seen in the clip below, Uso removed Bryan from the stretcher and hit him with a big splash off the top rope, leaving him seething in pain.

Jey Uso has fully embraced his dark side

Beating Daniel Bryan in singles competition was one of the biggest achievements of Jey Uso's career, but he ruined the moment by turning to the bad side and joining Roman Reigns. Jey Uso's ruthless attack on Bryan following the match has made it clear that he has changed for the worst.

Roman Reigns looked delighted at the sight of Jey Uso's attack on a fallen Bryan, and only time will tell who's going to be the next target of these two vicious heels on SmackDown. A Roman Reigns-led stable seems to be on the horizon, and it won't be a surprise if Jimmy Uso joins the duo somewhere down the line.