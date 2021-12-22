What happened during the last "The Cutting Edge" show on WWE?

Over the years, we have seen many WWE superstars getting their own talk shows. The concept behind such segments is really impressive, as it gives the writers a new way to spice up a feud.

The Miz's "Miz TV" and Chris Jericho's "Highlight Reel" are two such talk shows that have given countless iconic memories to the WWE Universe. Can you remember how Chris Jericho smashed his guest Shawn Michaels' head into the Jeri-Tron 5000 in 2008?

Another superstar who hosts a famous talk show is Edge. The Rated-R Superstar's "The Cutting Edge" segment is massively popular among the WWE Universe.

Prior to this week's RAW, Edge last hosted this show in October 2018. He was still not cleared to be involved in a physical altercation at the time and had come to play the peacemaker on WWE Smackdown.

His guests were none other than Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, who at the time were embroiled in a personal rivalry. Tensions were at an all-time high between the two women, as Charlotte was heartbroken by Becky's heel turn.

Edge, an experienced veteran, tried to advise Lynch to stop giving more importance to her titles than her relationships. The statement irked The Man, who proceeded to make a distasteful comment about Edge's neck issues.

The segment ended with a brawl between Charlotte and Becky, with Edge quietly making an exit.

The latest episode of The Cutting Edge on WWE didn't end well for the Rated-R Superstar.

This week's RAW saw the return of The Cutting Edge segment to WWE television after almost three years. The Ultimate Opportunist had a special guest in Maryse, who had shown signs of split with The Miz last week.

Ultimately, it turned out to be The Miz's trap to play mind games with Edge before their match. However, Edge was well aware of The A-Lister's plans and called him out for using his wife as a protective shield. The Miz then attacked Edge from behind, eventually hitting him with a Skull Crushing Finale.

As there were numerous mentions of Beth Phoenix during this segment, it won't be a surprise if the WWE Hall of Famer returns next week to avenge her husband. She recently left NXT 2.0 and is expected to re-align with her husband on the Red Brand. Her return would shake things up, potentially setting up a match between the two power couples.

