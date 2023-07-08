What happened the last time Edge competed at Madison Square Garden? Career timeline and more explored

On SmackDown this week, Edge made his return to the blue brand at the iconic Madison Square Garden. The MSG is also where the 49-year-old made his PLE debut at SummerSlam 1998. Seeing the Rated R Superstar at the MSG was indeed iconic.

It also led to many questions about when was the last time Edge competed in a televised match at Madison Square Garden. The answer to this question would be September 10th, 2021, when Edge faced Seth Rollins in a match on SmackDown.

This match between the duo was won by The Visionary. Not only did Rollins win the match, but after his victory, Rollins launched an attack on Edge that landed the latter in the hospital. This match between the duo led to an iconic Hell in a Cell match at Crown Jewel, which saw Edge win and end his rivalry with Rollins.

The feud between Rollins and the Rated R superstar was thoroughly enjoyed by fans. Despite facing a career-threatening injury early in his career, watching Edge back at his best was a treat to the eyes of the WWE Universe.

Edge competed against Grayson Waller at Madison Square Garden this week

During his appearance at Madison Square Garden this week on SmackDown, Edge was the guest on The Grayson Waller Effect. His appearance on the show lead to a lot of buzz and excitement among the WWE Universe. It also led to Grayson Waller's in-ring debut against the Rated R Superstar.

In his match against Edge, Waller did have his moments. While he attempted to pin his opponent, Waller's attempt was unsuccessful. The Ultimate Opportunist used his experience very well to counter and register a victory over Grayson Waller.

The Rated R superstar referenced a banned superstar during his promo on The Grayson Waller effect

When Edge appeared on The Grayson Waller Effect, he cut a promo and won the heart of the WWE Universe in New York. During his promo, the 49-year-old spoke about his connection with Madison Square Garden and how he made his PLE debut at SummerSlam 1998 in the iconic arena.

Further explaining his PLE debut, Edge mentioned that he had partnered with Sable to take on Marc Mero and Jacqueline. The Rated R superstar namedropping Sable was interesting as the former WWE superstar is not allowed to be referenced by the company.

During an interview, Torrie Wilson recalled how WWE stopped her from using Sable's name in her Hall of Fame speech. Wilson said:

“You’re not even allowed to mention her name... I mentioned her name in my Hall of Fame speech, and right before, they told me, ‘Oh, by the way, you’re not allowed to mention her name.'”

Considering that WWE has refrained superstars from using Sable's name, it would be interesting to know the backstage reaction to Edge using her name. Regardless, tthe Hall of Famer's return on SmackDown was a good watch and was well-received by fans.

