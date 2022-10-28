What happened the last time WWE SmackDown was hosted in St. Louis?

The latest episodes of WWE SmackDown have been amazing, with the company building exciting matches for Crown Jewel 2022. This week's episode is expected to be no exception.

Tonight's episode will air from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Something unique happened the last time the show took place at this location.

So what happened the last WWE SmackDown emanated from in St. Louis?

The blue brand last came to the location on November 13, 2018. The episode was terrific and also featured a significant title change. AJ Styles defended his WWE Championship against Daniel Bryan in the main event.

During the match, Styles mistakenly hit the referee, and Bryan capitalized on the opportunity by hitting a low blow. It was a shocking moment as The American Dragon turned heel for the first time in years. He proceeded to hit The Phenomenal One with a running knee to win the match and become the new champion.

Other matches on the show's card included:

Andrade “Cien” Almas (with Zelina Vega) vs. Jeff Hardy

Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz - If Mysterio loses, he is off Team Smackdown for Survivor Series 2018

The Bar and The Big Show vs. The New Day

Hardy, Mysterio, and The Bar & The Big Show won their respective matches. The show also featured Becky Lynch picking Charlotte Flair as her replacement against Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series 2018.

What can fans expect from tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown?

The company has announced several matches and segments for the show. Roman Reigns will return to build his upcoming bout with Logan Paul at Crown Jewel 2022.

Ronda Rousey is set to issue an open challenge for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Fans could witness a return from a prominent star like Charlotte Flair or Asuka to take on The Rowdy One.

Ridge Holland and Butch will aim for payback after losing last week when they battle Bloodline's Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa in a tag team match.

Hit Row will pick up a mystery partner to battle Legado Del Fantasma in a six-man tag team match. Fans can also look for a possible promo featuring Bray Wyatt or his alter-ego. Liv Morgan could showcase her dark side once again. Who will be her victim this time? Only time will tell.

