Lex Luger and Miss Elizabeth were among the most famous couples in pro wrestling. Their story went from happy to incredibly tragic, and it remains one of the saddest incidents the industry has ever witnessed.

Luger and Elizabeth allegedly began seeing each other while they were married. The latter was married to Randy Savage for a long time before getting into another one with Cary Lubetsky in 1997.

The popularity of the Elizabeth-Savage relationship, coupled with how tragically her relationship with Luger ended, means many people do not talk much about it. If you want to know exactly what happened between Lex Luger and Miss Elizabeth, we have the answer for you right here.

According to A&E's WWE Legends series, Luger and Elizabeth partook in a cycle of drugs and alcohol. Money played a vital role in the former's substance abuse issues. The latter developed 'acute toxicity' from painkillers and vodka and sadly passed away in 2003 at the age of 42.

Speaking in the documentary mentioned above regarding what happened to the couple, Eric Bischoff noted:

“The two had a clandestine relationship, but they were both participating a little too much in the pharmaceutical side of the recreational activities.”

Eric Bischoff's thoughts on Lex Luger's potential role in the death

Lex Luger was one of the biggest stars of his time, but he was also someone who found himself in many controversial situations. The documentary revealed many charges to his name, including drunken driving and domestic violence against Miss Elizabeth.

“I was making a lot of really bad, selfish decisions at that time in my life,” Luger said. “I wouldn’t have admitted it at the time, but things were really going to a dark place and getting out of control in a bad way,” added the legend.

Eric Bischoff revealed that he was shocked and upset at Elizabeth's death and pinned the blame on Luger for a long time.

“I was devastated, and I was angry as hell at Lex, which is really immature on my part, because she made her own decisions and choices — she was an adult woman,” he said. “I felt that Lex took advantage of her and influenced her and led her down that path. I blamed Lex for a long time,” said Bischoff.

Police investigations absolved Luger of any blame, but when they searched his house, they found large amounts of steroids and prescription medications. Elizabeth's death remains one of the saddest tales in wrestling and a harrowing experience for her near and dear ones.

A WWE Superstar always knew Rhea Ripley was going to be a mega star. More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh