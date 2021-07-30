What happened when Mandy Rose slipped at WrestleMania 37?

Mandy Rose suffered perhaps the most embarrassing moment of her WWE career at WrestleMania 37. It was the first of two nights and she was scheduled to team up with Dana Brooke in a Tag Team Turmoil match to earn a Women's Tag Team title shot the following night.

The duo didn't win the match that night, but by the time it was done, Rose was still the most talked-about superstar from WWE. On the long entrance ramp, while walking towards the ring, Mandy Rose slipped and fell lightly.

It wasn't necessarily her fault, since Tampa had gotten a downpour that delayed the start of WrestleMania 37. You can watch it in the clip below.

Luckily, Rose picked herself back up and would go on to wrestle the match. They entered a bit late and they were the second-last team to get eliminated, with The Riott Squad responsible for it.

Ultimately, Natalya and Tamina would win the match but fail to capture the titles at WrestleMania. The duo would, however, capture them on SmackDown towards the end of the ThunderDome era.

As for Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke, their pairing ended abruptly when the former was moved to NXT.

Mandy Rose took the fall like a champion

Mandy Rose admitted that she was embarrassed about the slip at WrestleMania 37, but her response was a great one. She didn't hesitate in poking fun at herself, tweeting humorously that she always finds new ways to be trending.

In a separate tweet, Titus O'Neil made a cameo and said "it happens to the best of us."

If you're not aware, O'Neil knew exactly how Rose felt. Three years earlier, at The Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia, he suffered what was arguably the funniest slip in WWE history.

Cameras caught the reaction backstage and based on the fact that the slip was replayed numerous times in real-time, it's safe to say that people watching were hysterical about it. Titus O'Neil undoubtedly had a worse slip than Mandy Rose, but he too, recovered from it.

Veteran MVP was full of praise for how Mandy Rose handled the slip.

Edited by Kaushik Das