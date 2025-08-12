What happened to Otis in WWE?

Despite being part of WWE RAW, Otis is noticeably absent from the Stamford-based promotion. The last time he competed in the squared circle was in May. He locked horns against Rusev in a singles bout, where he suffered a loss, and since then, he has disappeared from television.Now, the question arises as to what happened to the former Alpha Academy member and where he is right now. According to reports, Otis is currently on a hiatus from the Sports entertainment juggernaut. This is why he was written off from television.This news was disclosed by WrestleVotes that Otis' name isn't on the internal roster currently, but the exact reason is not disclosed.&quot;Yeah, Joe, I believe he's out of action, don't know if it's an injury or personal reasons. You know, we speak about this roster that shows up. (...) Otis is currently not on the roster, which means they're not available. For whatever reason, personal or injury, I don't know, I don't wanna speculate. However, they're just not available for weekly TV at the moment,&quot; he saidOtis is one of the fan-favorite stars in the Triple H-led promotion. The WWE Universe loved his storyline with Chad Gable when the breakup of Alpha Academy was going on.It remains to be seen how things will unfold in the forthcoming months and when Otis will return to the World Wrestling Entertainment following his hiatus.How should WWE book Otis after his comeback?Following the comeback of Otis, WWE should book him in the mid-card division of Monday Night RAW. The current IC Champion of the red brand is Dominik Mysterio, and the Dirty Dom is soon set to compete in the AAA promotion.The Judgment Day member has recently defeated AJ Styles to retain the gold. The 33-year-old star can be a perfect fit to chase the IC title on the red brand. This could be a great way to elevate his WWE status as a single star.Further, if he manages to dethrone Dominik, his Intercontinental Title reign could be a great initiative to promote him. Triple H is the present Chief Content Officer, and he is already famous for pulling some big triggers and pushing underdog stars.Now, only time will tell what will happen when Otis returns to WWE and how the Game will book him upon his comeback in the World Wrestling Entertainment.