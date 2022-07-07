When it comes to Mount Rushmore's wrestling, you'll struggle to draft up a quartet that doesn't have Ric Flair in it. He is one of the most influential figures in professional wrestling, having had a long and illustrious career.

Ric Flair has a long list of achievements and is a 16-time world champion. Indeed, The Nature Boy is a wrestling royalty who created history throughout his time as an active competitor.

Flair was so regal that he used to wear flashy robes and jewelry to the ring before Seth Rollins even thought of it. Many of his robes are incredibly popular outfits and are going for big sums of money. One of his most iconic costumes was the 'butterfly' robe he wore during his WWE debut in 1992 at Royal Rumble. The last documented time it was on TV was during a WCW Nitro taping in 1995. After that, the costume mysteriously vanished.

Naturally, everyone, including The Dirtiest Player in the Game, is wondering about the outfit's whereabouts. If you also wonder 'What happened to Ric Flair's butterfly robe?' then here's the answer.

Speaking to People.com, Ric Flair gave his side of the story, stating that someone stole it from a hotel he was living in.

"It was stolen out of a hotel. I gave it to security at the hotel and they put it behind the desk in the lock room or whatever it was. They came in the morning to pick it up and leave for the airport and to have it not be there — back then, that was just the infancy of cell phones, and I'm taking off for another city. I never saw it again" said Flair.

Ric Flair's search for his 'butterfly' robe

Ric Flair is not one to give up. He and WWE recently collaborated on a search to find his butterfly robe. The search aired as part of an episode of Most Wanted Treasures, an A&E series that follows people looking for lost WWE paraphernalia.

The episode followed Flair as he searched for anyone who knew anything about the missing piece of clothing. The Nature Boy eventually found it in mint condition 25 years after he lost sight of it.

We are glad to see him reunite with what he was wearing the night he made his legendary WWE debut.

