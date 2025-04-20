  • home icon
  What happened between Stephanie Vaquer and AAA wrestler charged with domestic violence? Here's everything you need to know

What happened between Stephanie Vaquer and AAA wrestler charged with domestic violence? Here's everything you need to know

By Sheron
Modified Apr 20, 2025 23:31 GMT
Stephanie Vaquer accuses the AAA wrestler [Image Credits: wwe.com]
Stephanie Vaquer makes her entrance [Image credit: wwe.com]

WWE’s recent purchase of Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide has brought attention to Stephanie Vaquer's case against AAA wrestler El Cuatrero, who remains inactive due to serious legal issues.

In 2023, he was arrested in Mexico City after WWE NXT star Stephanie Vaquer accused him of domestic violence and attempted femicide. She alleged that during a fight, Cuatrero grabbed her by the neck and pushed her against a wall, causing a heavy painting to fall and nearly break her trachea.

Cuatrero’s legal team has denied the allegations and claimed they have a witness who supports their version of events against Stephanie Vaquer's claims. The case is still active, but Cuatrero was recently released from jail after almost two years. The charges have not been dropped, but a protection order was lifted, allowing his release under certain conditions.

Cuatrero’s release and current status after Stephanie Vaquer's case

After his release, Cuatrero appeared on his brother Sanson’s YouTube channel alongside his legal team. He showed that he wasn't required to wear an ankle monitor, but he still faces restrictions. He is not allowed to contact Vaquer, cannot leave or go into hiding, and is currently banned from returning to wrestling.

His lawyers criticized the delays in his release, saying progress only came after a new judge took over the case. Previously, his parole was denied, with the court citing potential danger to Vaquer. During his time in jail, another woman also came forward with new allegations against Cuatrero.

While the luchador expressed interest in returning to wrestling, for now, he remains inactive and under legal supervision as the case continues.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
