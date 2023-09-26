What happened to Tegan Nox on WWE RAW last week? The truth explained

Tegan Nox has been looking for the perfect opportunity to get her name across on WWE RAW. The 28-year-old star was handpicked by Becky Lynch to face her in the NXT Women’s Championship open challenge but was sidelined for Natalya. Tonight, she explained her reason.

Tegan Nox and Becky Lynch had a backstage segment on WWE RAW this week. The Man asked Lady Kane what she had in mind when she issued the open challenge. Tegan said she was about to make her move to the ring but stopped because of Natalya’s veteran status.

Becky Lynch’s promo confirmed the reports that she specifically asked to work with Nox last week on RAW. WWE reportedly denied her request by giving her Natalya as a token of appreciation for the double duty the BOAT pulled at Superstar Spectacle in India earlier this month.

Lynch was unable to make it to India for the September 8 event. She was replaced by Natalya, who defeated Zoey Stark in a number one contender’s match for the Women’s World Championship. Nattie won the match but lost to Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley later on in the show.

Natalya interrupted Tegan’s backstage segment with Adam Pearce on WWE RAW tonight. She asked the former NXT star to ask Pearce if he could book her into another title match against Becky Lynch. Both wrestlers got into a huge argument, prompting the WWE matchmaker to book a number one contender’s match.

Was Tegan Nox able to get her shot at the NXT Women’s Championship on WWE RAW?

Tegan Nox and Natalya faced each other to determine the number one contender to Becky Lynch’s NXT Women’s Championship. The match was a back-and-forth between the two superstars. Tegan was able to secure the win with the Shining Wizard.

The number one contender will face the winner of the Becky Lynch versus Tiffany Stratton Extreme Rules match for the NXT Women’s Championship. The match will take place this Saturday at NXT No Mercy.

