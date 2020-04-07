What happened with Drew McIntyre and Vince McMahon after WrestleMania 36 went off air

The Scottish Psychopath defeated Brock Lesnar to win the WWE title at WrestleMania.

McIntyre talks sharing a heartfelt moment with Vince McMahon after WrestleMania went off air.

Drew McIntyre and Vince McMahon

Drew McIntyre realized his lifelong dream and captured the WWE title from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36. His previous WWE run started off with Vince McMahon dubbing him as a future World Champion.

However, things took a wrong turn quickly and he found himself working on WWE's lower card. McIntyre's journey from being an enhancement talent to main-eventing WrestleMania is one for the ages.

Soon after he defeated Lesnar at The Grandest Stage Of Them All, McIntyre shared a heartfelt embrace with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, with WWE EVP Triple H joining the duo in celebration, as evident from his latest interview with Sports Illustrated. The Scottish Psychopath talked about the moment with Justin Barrasso of SI in a post-WrestleMania interview.

McIntyre stated that Vince is happy for him as he is well aware of what Drew has gone through and the amount of work he has put towards improving himself. McIntyre further stated that there's nobody who works harder than Vince, so the Chairman's appreciation means a lot to him. McIntyre also showered praise on Triple H and revealed that The Game's the reason he came back to the company.

He was happy for me. He knows the journey I’ve been through and how hard I’ve worked, and nobody works harder than Vince McMahon, so his respect means the world to me. Triple H was there too, and he’s the reason I’m back in WWE. Both of them believed in me, and it was very special to hear them say they’re proud of how far I’ve come as a performer and a man.

McIntyre's road to the main event of WrestleMania 36 was certainly one fans won't be forgetting for a long time to come. He came out during the Royal Rumble match back in January, when Lesnar was wreaking havoc and eliminating Superstars one after the other in quick fashion.

It didn't take long for McIntyre to eliminate Lesnar with some assistance from Ricochet. As the match progressed, McIntyre managed to stay inside the ring and finally threw out Roman Reigns to win the annual free-for-all.

Lesnar and McIntyre collided on several occasions on the Road to WrestleMania 36. During the RAW segment that saw McIntyre hitting Lesnar with three Claymore Kicks, The Beast broke character to help McIntyre get over with the crowd. This was a pretty cool visual that many fans missed during the original broadcast.

McIntyre later heaped praise on Lesnar for making him look good in front of the WWE Universe. Now that McIntyre has won the belt, it would be interesting to see how long will he manage to keep it on his waist.