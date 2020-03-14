What happened with John Cena after WWE SmackDown went off the air

John Cena went face-to-face with Bray Wyatt on SmackDown

WWE has released a video of John Cena enjoying 205 Live from the Performance Center audience after the empty-arena episode of SmackDown went off the air.

Friday’s SmackDown, which was held without any fans at the Performance Center due to the coronavirus pandemic, ended with Cena exchanging words in the middle of the ring with his WrestleMania 36 opponent, Bray Wyatt.

As you can see below, Cena stuck around inside the venue after SmackDown went off the air, and he even had some nice things to say about the cruiserweight performers on the 205 Live brand.

Last night, @JohnCena got to do something he longed to do for awhile, watch @WWE205Live LIVE from the audience! #205Live pic.twitter.com/9dtynXAIuv — WWE (@WWE) March 14, 2020

This week’s 205 Live only featured one match, with Danny Burch, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, KUSHIDA, Oney Lorcan & Tyler Breeze defeating Ariya Daivari, Jack Gallagher, Mike Kanellis, The Brian Kendrick & Tony Nese.

WrestleMania 36: John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

Amid continued uncertainty about the status of WrestleMania 36, it was business as usual on the latest episode of SmackDown as John Cena and Bray Wyatt engaged in a war of words about their storied history.

Cena cut a scathing promo about his rival becoming “lazy” after their match at WrestleMania 30, while Wyatt promised the 16-time World Champion that there will be a “slaughter” when they meet again at WrestleMania 36.