What happened between WWE's Rey Mysterio and Jennifer Aniston? The truth behind rumors of them dating

Modern-day WWE fans may not remember the time when Rey Mysterio was linked with F.R.I.E.N.D.S star Jennifer Aniston. Several years ago, the wrestling world was taken by storm when the 22-year-old Mysterio was rumored to be dating Aniston. Many wrestling pundits dug deep into the rumors and debunked them.

WWE Superstar Logan Paul recently questioned Rey Mysterio's relationship with Jennifer Aniston on the IMPAULSIVE podcast. The matter dates back to the time when Mysterio was still signed with World Championship Wrestling, and Aniston was fairly new to the acting industry. Choosing to use a sarcastic tone, the Hall of Famer replied to Paul by saying they dated for "about a week."

Did Rey Mysterio date Jennifer Aniston during the late 1990s? The answer is no. In fact, the latter has claimed that she never met a wrestler in her whole life. Their rumored relationship was based on misconceptions that stemmed from a 1997 article by the National Enquirer. Due to some fake claims, as debunked by Dave Meltzer, the public was misled into believing that the two stars were a thing.

The article written in April 1997 mentioned that Rey and Jennifer were huge fans of each other's work. It also claimed that the luchador appeared before Aniston without a mask just a few days after his win against Ultimo Dragon in a critically acclaimed match at WCW Spring Stampede. It is believed that the whole scene was a publicity stunt for Rey Mysterio, given that Aniston was making headlines at the time of the supposed relationship.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Jennifer Aniston dating Rey Mysterio rumors were a real thing that was in magazines in the 90s Jennifer Aniston dating Rey Mysterio rumors were a real thing that was in magazines in the 90s https://t.co/MkQnL4PpuI

Mysterio has been married to Angie Gutierrez since 1996. His wife, a movie star and businesswoman, played a huge role in catalyzing the father-son feud between Rey and Dominik Mysterio, which led to an epic encounter at WrestleMania 39. More on that here.

How did WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio react to rumors linking him with Jennifer Aniston?

The Master of the 619 didn't heed the rumors of him dating Jennifer Aniston, even though it put the then-recently married star in a negative light. He made no public statements but did mention it in his autobiography, 'Rey Mysterio: Behind the Mask.'

"I remember in 1997 there were some stories going around that I was dating Jennifer Aniston, the actress who at the time was in the popular TV show Friends. The National Enquirer even printed a story about how we were an item. I have no idea what that was about or where it came from."

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps This shot of Rey Mysterio at this years Hall of Fame This shot of Rey Mysterio at this years Hall of Fame 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/OT5zyHftnb

Mysterio mentioned how the other WCW superstars in the locker room kept teasing him for months due to the rumors. Speaking of Aniston, she did claim the rumors to be outrageous but let it slide.

