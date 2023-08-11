What happens if Triple H is not on the Board of Directors for WWE's future project? Possible role and designation explored!

Triple H, in his current role as the Chief Content Officer, has been instrumental in the resurgence of WWE. Heading the creative side of the product, The Game has brought back glory to the promotion. While his contributions to the company should be lauded, there is a chance the 14-time world champion won't be on the WWE Board of Directors in the future.

As per reports, due to WWE's merger with the UFC, Triple H will no longer be on the Board of Directors. It is important to note that the two promotions will be merged after the Endeavor Group purchased WWE for a hefty sum of $9.3 billion.

With The Game reportedly out from the Board of Directors, many wonder what his future holds. The answer is simple. He would remain the head of creative, and this way, he could focus solely on the product instead of dividing his interest between WWE and UFC.

Public Enemies @TheEnemiesPE3 Triple H will no longer be part of the board of directors following WWE and Endeavor merger pic.twitter.com/j7LNxo7vy4

The Hall of Famer's sole attention towards WWE will also benefit the promotion in a major way. Since taking over as head, his contributions to WWE have been appreciated by many. However, a select few in the industry believe The Game is not the proper man for the job.

WWE veteran once said Triple H is not qualified for his current role

Over the last year, The Game has taken creative decisions in WWE that have resonated with fans and wrestlers. However, there have also been decisions that have been criticized heavily. One such decision that received flak was to repackage Bobby Lashley as a heel in early 2023.

He was called out by former WWE head writer Vince Russo for the same. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the veteran said Triple H and his team were not qualified for their positions. He also added The Game must find someone competent to do his job.

"Bro, I guess this is another Triple H idea. Triple H is changing Lashley's character again. Bro, these frickin' guys, bro, they are not qualified for the position. Bro, I didn't even read the article because I don't care. How many character changes there are gonna be before you look in the mirror and say, 'you know what, man? I'm not really qualified to do this; there have been a lot more misses than hits. I really need to find someone who knows what they are doing.'"

While Russo's statements can be debated upon, overall, many fans would agree The Game performed well, given the fact WWE was creatively going through a rough patch when he took over. It will be interesting to see how The Game continues to perform in the future.

