What if Brock Lesnar loses the Universal Championship at SummerSlam?

Mike Chin
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
278   //    27 Jul 2019, 15:31 IST

Seth Rollins has taken world titles off of Brock Lesnar twice. What if he does it again at SummerSlam?
Seth Rollins has taken world titles off of Brock Lesnar twice. What if he does it again at SummerSlam?

Extreme Rules saw WWE make the debatable choice to put the Universal Championship back on Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate cashed in his Money in the Bank opportunity on Seth Rollins, becoming the first man to successfully cash in on someone who had previously cashed in on him, thus bringing the briefcase and the title full circle in a sense.

Lesnar has spent more time as Universal Champion than anyone else, in reigns that have included good to great matches opposite Finn Balor, AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan, and more. However, his part-time status and less inspired outings opposite challengers like Braun Strowman, Kane, and Roman Reigns have left a lot of fans counting the days until he drops his title again.

The idea of a star the caliber of Lesnar dropping a title the very next PPV after he won it seems a little out there. This article nonetheless takes a look at what that outcome might entail and what it might mean moving forward.

#5 Lesnar out of the title picture

Seth Rollins could kick Brock Lesnar out of the title picture.
Seth Rollins could kick Brock Lesnar out of the title picture.

For as much as a large segment of hardcore fans resent Brock Lesnar’s part-time reigns as a world champion, there is an argument in favor of them. After all, Lesnar’s MMA and amateur wrestling credentials make him instantly credible to a casual audience. Moreover, his part-time status itself protects his special aura and makes it feel like a big deal when he does work a PPV match.

However, given that Lesnar has spent the overwhelming majority of the last two years as Universal Champion, the scenario does feel played out. When Lesnar dropped the title at WrestleMania 35, it was under extenuating circumstances as Seth Rollins used a low blow to his advantage. If Rollins were to beat Lesnar in a more straight-up wrestling match, it could more firmly plant The Beast Slayer as the man and usher Lesnar into a new stage of his career as a special attraction, removed from the title picture.

Tags:
WWE SummerSlam 2019 Brock Lesnar Seth Rollins WWE What If
