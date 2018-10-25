What if Dean Ambrose wins the Universal Championship at Survivor Series?

Dean Ambrose may be the man to carry the Universal Championship into 2019.

Dean Ambrose turned heads on Raw when he turned heel. In and of itself, this turn was newsworthy as Ambrose has been a consistent face and arguably the most universally well liked member of The Shield since early 2014. Moreover, the fact that he turned on Seth Rollins immediately after the pair had defeated Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler for the Raw Tag Team Championships, the timing came off as particularly surprising.

That WWE would pull the trigger on this turn the same night as Roman Reigns announced that he needed to step away from the ring due to his battle with leukemia made it all the more monumental. There were rumors and teases about an Ambrose turn for some time, and it’s unclear if WWE planned to go ahead with it now. More so, it comes across as WWE skipping ahead to this angle to in many ways hit the reset button on the upper card, and maybe even the main event scene.

Barring any drastic changes between now and November 2, either Braun Strowman or Brock Lesnar will leave Crown Jewel as the new Universal Champion. But what if Dean Ambrose wins the title at Survivor Series? This article takes a look at five potential outcomes.

#5 Dean Ambrose carries the title into WrestleMania

Dean Ambrose may be in for a lengthy title reign.

In recent years, WWE has erred toward long title reigns for its top champions, including Brock Lesnar holding the Universal Championship for nearly a year and a half, AJ Styles currently closing in on a year with the WWE Championship, and Jinder Mahal holding that same title for over half of the year before that.

In Roman Reigns having to vacate the Universal Championship, WWE has been forced to scramble to revamp plans. It is not clear that the company intended for Braun Strowman to win a world title this soon, or for the title to land back around Brock Lesnar’s waist. In either case, if Dean Ambrose manages to ride the momentum of his heel turn to a title reign starting at Survivor Series, it will probably signal WWE hitting reset and having him carry the title at least into WrestleMania season.

