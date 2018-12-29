What if Jey Uso betrays his brother and joins Mandy Rose to battle Jimmy Uso and Naomi?

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 53 // 29 Dec 2018, 17:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Time to make things interesting on SmackDown Live

Last week on the Christmas special episode of SmackDown Live, we saw Mandy Rose interact with Naomi's husband, Jimmy Uso backstage where she tried to get Uso under the mistletoe. However, as we all know, Naomi attacked Rose before she could proceed any further. This week we will surely have a follow-up to this segment.

Now, ordinarily, writers would book a match between Mandy Rose and Naomi on next week's SD Live where Naomi would win the match to end the story. However, WWE can capture on this golden opportunity and can split the long-time tag team tag team- The Usos.

The Usos are undoubtedly one of the best tag teams in the history of WWE but so were the Hardy Boyz and so were Edge and Christian but we have seen how these superstars fared much better when performing as singles superstars.

So, with The Usos having run out of opponents in the tag team division, they can finally be split up and given a run in the singles division.

After the Bella twins feud, we can get a feud between the Uso twins

WWE can have Mandy Rose in another backstage segment with the Usos next week where they could start teasing a Jey Uso heel turn. The Creative team has pulled off classic heel turns of late and so, we can trust them to write another great story here. The faces can go over the heels in the end but this feud.

If booked properly, this storyline has the capability to steal the show on SmackDown Live.

Having Jey Uso team up with Mandy Rose would entirely shake things up in the tag team division and with the huge number of mixed tag teams on SmackDown Live, this move can even advocate the introduction of the Mixed Tag Team Championships on Tuesday nights.

WWE has created several memorable moments, by having feuds between superstars with blood relations. This move will not only be an addition to this list but the moment when Jey would turn on his twin, Jimmy, will surely go down as one of the most shocking moments of the modern era.

What do you guys think of this storyline? Let us know in the comments below.

Advertisement