What if Natalya starts an all-female Hart Foundation?

Natalya could have one last, epic storyline in store.

Natalya’s legacy looked set. She was a very good worker whose prime came and went too soon for her to fully benefit from the Women’s Revolution, but who would nonetheless go down as one of the stars who paved the way for the next generation.

Natalya had more left in the tank than most critics gave her credit for, though, first in her tenure as the lead heel on SmackDown, then as Ronda Rousey’s ally on Raw.

But what if the unlikely last member of the Hart clan in WWE had one more trick up her sleeve? Her father, Jim Neidhart, has figured into her recent storylines, and WWE has never shied away from her relationship to Bret Hart. So what if Natalya honored their legacy as not only a tag team but all the more so their early Attitude Era faction, the Hart Foundation, with an all-female reimagining of it? This article looks at the possibilities.

#5 War with Ronda Rousey

Natalya and Ronda Rousey could have a proper feud based around one or more factions.

If Natalya were to start a stable, there is no chance that Ronda Rousey would play second fiddle to her. No, the far more likely scenario would be for the Baddest Woman on the Planet to be re-cast as Natalya’s nemesis.

If Rousey remains a face, the new Hart Foundation could be Natalya’s means of posing a challenge to her with the numbers advantage at her disposal.

Alternatively, at this point, one of the more convincing ways for Rousey to turn heel may be to victimize her friend. Maybe that’s as an individual villain, but there’s also every possibility of Rousey’s real-life friends from the Four Horsewomen of MMA saddling up with her. The Hart Foundation would make sense as the first major obstacle for this imposing unit, led by Rousey and top heel from NXT, Shayna Baszler.

There’s little chance of the Hart Foundation beating Rousey in the long run, but they could pose a compelling threat.

