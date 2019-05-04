What if WWE books more heel vs. heel matches?

WWE has toyed with heel vs. heel matches like Samoa Joe vs. Brock Lesnar in the past. What if they book more?

WWE has claimed for some time that it no longer subscribes to the model of traditional faces and heels.

The point comes up in conversations of top stars like John Cena and Roman Reigns who weathered extensive boos from live crowds, despite being booked as top baby faces.

Is it possible these guys really were playing faces to the youngsters who believed in them, while consciously playing heel to older fans, in so doing undermining the whole concept of the good guy or bad guy narrative?

WWE pushed matters further in 2017 with programs between Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe, as well as Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman before he had really turned face. In each case, WWE leaned into the story of two superficial heels going to war, relying on the immensity of the stars and their propensities for destruction to sell the matches.

What if WWE books more heel vs. heel matches? This article takes a look at what might follow.

#5 The Undisputed Era vs. Daniel Bryan

The Undisputed Era waging war against Daniel Bryan could yield some great matches.

The Undisputed Era has been one of the most successful acts in NXT. They’ve had a lengthy run toward the top of the developmental brands and reigns with the North American and Tag Team Championships, besides Adam Cole being in the NXT title mix.

When it comes to acts that are main roster ready, there aren’t very many that come across as better prepared than this unit.

For as good as The Undisputed Era is, though, the transition to the main roster does come with significant questions in terms of whether their credibility will transfer against the bigger bodies on RAW and SmackDown.

Moreover, they work a style informed by their time traveling the world and working for companies like Ring of Honor and New Japan.

Daniel Bryan—particularly in his environmentalist persona, with the backing of Rowan, could be fun foe who would match size and technique with the stable. A heel vs. heel war, perhaps featuring Bryan vs. Cole, could be a lot of fun.

