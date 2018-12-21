What if WWE creates a women-only wrestling show?

Over the last two and a half years, WWE has pushed women’s wrestling like never before. Between an unparalleled pool of female talent (in terms of talent, star power, and diversity) and recognizing that contemporary fans are ready to bite on female wrestling, and are more interested in serious athletes than cheesecake models, the Women’s Revolution has seen the rise of a number of captivating new stars.

WWE has grown more ambitious in terms of the situations women are booked into. Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks worked the first women’s Hell in a Cell Match and main evented a PPV in one shot.

From there, we’ve seen the first women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match, Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, TLC Match, and more. Evolution was WWE’s first all-female PPV, and the Mae Young Classic saw WWE dip its toe in the waters of running a women-only show.

But what if WWE were to go full tilt into running a women-only brand along the lines of what 205 Live is for the Cruiserweight division? This article looks at what might follow.

#5. Women’s secondary titles

One or more secondary titles would give the women of WWE more to compete for.

For a long time, one women’s championship on the WWE landscape was plenty given the depth of the talent pool and the degree to which the division was featured. Times change, though. Now, it’s difficult to imagine Ronda Rousey not reigning as or challenging the Raw Women’s Champion, and between Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Asuka, the SmackDown Women’s Championship picture is quite crowded, too.

A whole new women’s show would present a number of questions, including whether it would it include its own separate roster, or if all women would migrate to this separate brand.

Regardless, we could expect the invention of at least one more women’s championship, perhaps at the level of an Intercontinental or United States title to give another title for talents to chase and feud over.

