What is included in the Bray Wyatt Legacy Collection?  All you need to know about the merch

Bray Wyatt has left behind a legacy that will be cherished for generations to come. WWE recently announced that it has launched a special edition of Bray Wyatt Legacy Collection merch on WWE Shop.

It is a set of merchandise launched to commemorate the rich legacy of the late WWE Superstar. The newly launched edition consists of four T-shirts, each with its own uniqueness.

The first T-shirt has the shadow caricature of Wyatt standing in the middle of the ring inside a frame with "LET ME IN" written below it. It is the same picture that WWE used to honor the late superstar on the tribute show of SmackDown.

The second T-shirt has spooky pictures of Bray Wyatt and his Firefly Funhouse characters. It also shows off the iconic rocking chair and the lantern imprinted on it, which describes Wyatt's essence.

The third T-shirt has picture of The Fiend on it, as it is seen holding a facade of his own smiling face. It reflects the diabolical side of the cult leader, as The Fiend's persona will always remain immortal in WWE.

The fourth T-shirt has a picture of The Fiend and all the Firefly Funhouse characters. It also has the inverted Death's-head Hawkmoth imprinted on it, which is considered his symbol of horror.

WWE will donate all the proceeds from Bray Wyatt's merchandise to his family

Wyatt's sudden demise back in August shocked the entire pro wrestling industry. From superstars to legends, from WWE to AEW, each and every individual mourned the demise of one of the most creative minds the industry has ever seen.

Not only did the 36-year-old pass away, he also left behind his wife, Jojo Offerman, and his kids. As a result, WWE announced a commendable gesture for the late superstar's family following his demise.

WWE announced that in the wake of Bray Wyatt's death, all net proceeds from his merchandise through the WWE Shop will go to his family. The company ensured he'd provide support to Wyatt's family in every way possible.

The Bray Wyat Legacy Collection WWE recently released will also seemingly serve the same purpose. WWE has been doing everything to honor the rich legacy of the late superstar.

All the earnings from the new merchandise will most likely go to Jojo Offerman and his children to support them for that very cause.

