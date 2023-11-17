Bray Wyatt legacy merchandise unveiled by WWE 

Bray Wyatt surpassed all the top WWE Superstars in terms of merchandise sales during his run as The Fiend. The Stamford-based company recently unveiled a new range of Bray Wyatt legacy merchandise.

Bray Wyatt was recovering from a career-threatening illness when he passed away at just 36 years of age earlier this year. The former WWE Universal Champion had reportedly contracted Covid-19, which worsened his heart issues. The former leader of The Wyatt Family passed away on August 24, 2023, due to a heart attack.

The wrestling promotion recently took to the official Twitter account of WWE Shop to unveil a new range of merchandise featuring The Eater of the Worlds. The new collection, referred to as the Bray Wyatt Legacy Collection, is launched in honor of the late wrestler. It consists of several new designs of the iconic characters played by Windham Rotunda and some famous catchphrases he used.

You can check the Twitter post below:

Expand Tweet

The new merchandise collection will help keep alive Bray Wyatt's legacy. It will also serve as a reminder of the man's creativity and influence on business to all the fans across the globe. Earlier this year, WWE announced that all the profits from Wyatt's merchandise sale would go to his family. So the newly launched collection will also benefit his children.

WWE Superstar Karrion Kross opens up about working with Bray Wyatt on a potential WrestleMania match

Karrion Kross has often talked about his admiration for Wyatt. Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Kross opened up about his time with the former WWE Champion.

The 38-year-old SmackDown Superstar also revealed that he was supposed to work with the former leader of The Wyatt Family. The former NXT Champion further stated that they were secretly working towards executing creative ideas for a potential showdown at WrestleMania 39:

"So fast forward, we were supposed to work last WrestleMania. Nobody knew that except for a collection of writers and some people in the office. [Was this WrestleMania 39?] Yeah. We were slated to do something. And we would talk for hours about how we wanted to get into it, what we wanted to deliver creatively for people where we thought we both needed to be. We had, you know, ideas with Alexa [Bliss], Bo [Dallas] and Scarlett. You know, and then everything happened the way it did," Karrion Kross said.

Would you have liked to watch Karrion Kross take on Wyatt at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments section below.

BREAKING: The Undertaker comments on the dream match with Sting right here.