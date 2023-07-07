What infamous record did Randy Orton achieve? Know what his injury led to

Randy Orton's injury is arguably one of the most serious in his decade-long career. Unfortunately for The Viper, his absence for over a year has earned him an unlucky achievement.

Randy Orton was last seen in WWE 414 days ago on an episode of SmackDown, this has been the longest he has been out in his entire career. His last appearance occurred on May 20, 2022, during a tag team match with Matt Riddle against The Usos. The latter secured a victory and the RAW Tag Team Championship. RK-Bro was also subjected to a post-match attack of The Bloodline.

Days after the title match, it was announced that The Viper had suffered a back injury. He has since received surgery and some rest with his family.

Is Randy Orton expected to return from his injury anytime soon?

Matt Riddle and Randy Orton used the help of Drew McIntyre before the latter's injury

There have been numerous rumors and teased returns regarding The Apex Predator since his absence. He missed out on several major events as well, WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Money in the Bank, and much more. Unfortunately, this may be a continuing case.

Although many hoped for Randy Orton to return at the upcoming SummerSlam event or this week's SmackDown at Madison Square Garden, it may not happen. The latest reports from Fightful Select shared that the Stamford-based promotion is not yet due for a return. However, this may also be said to stir away fans and be completely surprised by his return.

The 43-year-old could still side with Matt Riddle and Drew McIntyre, two people he knows pretty well, against their brewing tension with Imperium. There is also the option for the wrestling veteran to settle unfinished business first.

What was the rumored plan for Randy Orton before his unfortunate injury?

It was noted that Roman Reigns took part in RK-Bro losing the RAW Tag Team Championship and the attack of the former champions. From the looks of it, the Stamford-based promotion was planning to expand this angle further.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio previously reported that The Tribal Chief was supposed to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Randy for last year's SummerSlam.

Instead, The Head of the Table feuded with Matt Riddle leading up to The Biggest Part of the Summer and had a match against Brock Lesnar during the event. Roman retained the title.

Randy's return from injury is one that many fans are waiting for. It will be exciting to see what he might do once the moment finally happens.

