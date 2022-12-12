What injury forced Jamie Noble to retire from WWE?

Jamie Noble returned to the wrestling ring after more than a decade out to compete in his final match at a WWE Live event in Charleston, West Virginia. Fortunately, not only did he come out injury-free, but he also won the match.

Noble began wrestling in 1995 and was trained by wrestling legend Dean Malenko. After spending a few years in WCW, he went to WWE in 2001 but left three years later. He returned to the Stamford-based promotion in 2005 and also became a notable name in the Cruiserweight Division in 2007. Unfortunately, his in-ring career was halted two years later.

On an episode of RAW on November 2, 2009, the superstar sustained a severe back injury after he connected with the concrete floor during a match with Sheamus. Not long after, Jamie Noble announced that would retire from in-ring action on November 10, after the effects of the injury during the match and other injuries he sustained over his career. Aside from his aforementioned match against The Celtic Warrior, Jamie also suffered a neck injury in another match against Mike Knox earlier that year.

With his family present in the front row, Noble successfully teamed up with Braun Strowman and The Brawling Brutes members Ridge Holland and Butch. They defeated Sami Zayn, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa.

Although fans have not seen the WWE star for a while after his stint as one-half of the J&J Security who mostly aligned with Seth Rollins in 2015, he remained at the promotion where he worked as a producer.

Jamie Noble's WWE opponent claims his return was an emotional night

The 45-year-old may not have been in action in recent years, but the amount of respect and admiration from his fellow professionals did not diminish one bit.

After their tag team match, Sami Zayn took to Twitter to share that he was honored for sharing the ring with Noble and showered the retired wrestler with compliments.

"An emotional night. I’m humbled & honored to have had the privilege of sharing the ring with Jamie Noble tonight in his final match. Very few actually know how much Jamie has contributed to this industry. One of the great minds for the business & an unsung hero at @WWE. Grateful."

Although fans may not see the WWE star in front of the screen for a while, he will continue to share his knowledge and talent of the sport with other superstars.

