Former two-time WWE Tag Team Champion praises producer Jamie Noble ahead of his final match

Two-time WWE Tag Team Champion Tyson Kidd glorified producer Jamie Noble ahead of his last match.

Jamie Noble is a former cruiserweight champion and ROH World Champion, with the latter being his most notable achievement in the business.

The WWE producer last wrestled Seth "Freakin" Rollins in a two-on-one Handicap match with Joey Mercury in 2015. His wrestling career was cut short in 2009 due to a severe back injury after being power bombed through a table by Sheamus. This and other minor injuries prompted his retirement announcement that year.

On the note of his wrestling return, Theodore James "TJ" Wilson, aka Tyson Kidd, took to Twitter to celebrate and compliment Jamie Noble on his final match.

Kidd noted that the former Cruiserweight Champion has bestowed knowledge and helped as many talents as possible along the way.

"Jamie has definitely passed it along and helped everyone as much as he could, and more. Sunday is going to be very special," TJ Wilson wrote.

Jamie Noble opened on his unique pet

The former world champion revealed that he is a raccoon guardian ahead of his massive in-ring return. During a recent WWE Digital Exclusive with announcer Byron Saxton, the host wanted to clear the air about Noble's adoption of a raccoon in May.

When he heard the question, the former world champion's face lit up, and he said everyone loves the raccoon.

"I had some raccoons in my attic, and we went up there to see what was going on. It was a mom, and it had some little babies, and I accidentally chased it out, I guess, where I got up there fooling around. And the mom left, and it left one of the little pups behind, and the next thing I know, it's there. So we adopted it. And now I got a baby raccoon," Noble mentioned.

Noble is now set for a massive in-ring return after over seven years on December 11 in his hometown of Charleston, West Virginia, as part of the WWE Live Holiday Tour, for one last dance.

