What injury did Sylvester Stallone suffer at the hands of 6-time WWE Champion? Exploring scary mishap

Sylvester Stallone is one of the most renowned Hollywood actors, known widely for his roles in action movies. Considering the type of movies he took part in, Stallone was subject to several close-combat and fight scenes.

One such movie where he had shot a fight scene was The Expendables. It had actors such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jason Statham, Bruce Willis among others. Another prominent individual who worked in the film was WWE veteran ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin.

As per Stallone, his fight scene with The Texas Rattlesnake was rather vicious, and he ended up with a hairline fracture. He had to undergo a serious operation and had a metal plate inserted in his neck.

"Actually, my fight with 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin was so vicious that I ended up getting a hairline fracture in my neck," Stallone recalled. "I'm not joking. I haven't told anyone this, but I had to have a very serious operation afterwards. I now have a metal plate in my neck."

Usually, any fracture around the neck, regardless of intensity, needs to be treated with urgent medical attention. However, Stallone continued to film the movie despite the medical advice he had received.

WWE might be planning on collaborating with Sylvester Stallone soon

The Hollywood actor is not a stranger to the WWE Universe, as he inducted Hulk Hogan into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.

As per recent rumors, the Stamford-based promotion is interested in working with Sylvester Stallone in some capacity for WrestleMania 40. The exact details of the collaboration are unknown at the moment.

Sylvester Stallone had earned significant fame from the Rocky films, and the movies are associated with Philadelphia. WrestleMania 40’s venue is Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia as well.

WWE is planning to make WrestleMania 40 the biggest in history, and for that, the company will be looking to add as much star power as possible. The Rock has already returned to WWE, and other surprises may follow soon!

