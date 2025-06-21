What is WWE legend Trish Stratus doing now?

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus is widely regarded as one of the pioneering figures in the evolution of women’s professional wrestling. The Canadian was last seen in the Stamford-based promotion at the 2025 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, where she teamed up with Tiffany Stratton to beat Candice LeRae and Nia Jax in a tag team match.

Thanks to her legendary career in World Wrestling Entertainment, Trish Stratus has garnered countless fans, who continue to follow her despite her absence from in-ring action. Many still wonder what Stratus is doing outside the global juggernaut in 2025.

The seven-time Women's Champion has hosted several awards and television shows and has also featured in three movies in the past. The 49-year-old superstar is now set to be a part of the Hollywood film Karate Ghost, which is currently in production.

In Karate Ghost, Trish will play the role of Susan Fanshawe, a pageant queen-turned-karate-mom. The movie is expected to be released in early 2026.

Trish Stratus comments on her infamous barking segment in WWE

In a recent interaction with Chris Sumlin on Hot 97.5, Trish Stratus opened up about the infamous, controversial segment from March 2001, when former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon forced the Canadian to bark like a dog in the middle of the ring.

The 49-year-old legend stated she didn’t mind doing the segment as it made sense storyline-wise.

"Honestly, I would do that. I didn't mind it as much. My character was hated. We needed something to like... How are you gonna have sympathy for someone that you just hate, right?' That [the barking segment] enabled fans to have sympathy for me and put me in a vulnerable moment. So they could then get behind me," she said.

With WWE Evolution II on the horizon, it will be interesting to see if Trish Stratus makes a surprise appearance at the show.

