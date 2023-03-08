What issue is John Cena facing due to his age?

The Cenation was abuzz on Monday as John Cena made his first appearance in 2023 to massively shake things up on The Road to WrestleMania. Boston was on its feet for the entire segment, but an arrogant Austin Theory wasn't keen on admiring Cena.

A-Town rudely interrupted the 16-time World Champion and offered to defend his United States Championship against Cena in a one-on-one dream match at Mania. However, The Champ rejected the proposal. A frustrated Theory then brought up an age-related issue his WrestleMania opponent faces.

After Cena told him to leave the ring, Theory disrespectfully replied:

"You know what I’m not going anywhere just like that bald spot on your head ain’t going anywhere.”

DeonteDDJ ジ🤘🏽🦥 @deonteddj When John Cena gets in the zone and completely COOKS mfs on the mic >>> When John Cena gets in the zone and completely COOKS mfs on the mic >>> https://t.co/SdGoVhsdo9

John Cena, one of the best talkers in WWE history, dissed the 25-year-old RAW Superstar in vintage Cena fashion. However, before he embarked on a roasting spree, he acknowledged the issue with pride and honor.

"Proud of the senior circuit baby," Cena replied.

At 45, a bald spot on his head that is very conspicuous is only natural. John Cena's age is nearing a half-century, and a busy acting career means he doesn't have much time left in the ring. However, The Champ was adamant about teaching Theory a lesson.

Theory attempted to play mind games with the poster boy of WWE's PG-Era, but he failed. The 16-time World Champion replied to his opponent's harsh criticism and almost buried him on the mic, reminiscent of his iconic promo segment with Roman Reigns in the summer of 2017.

"I would so much rather be bald than have them pipe in fake crowd noise for my matches, cause nobody cares."

John Cena left the proposal to the Cenation. The Boston crowd wanted Cena vs. Theory, and the Peacemaker Superstar granted them their wish. However, Cena did warn the youngster that he wasn't ready for their upcoming war at The Show of Shows.

John Cena had an emotional and busy evening in Boston

Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia John Cena probably knows there aren’t gonna be many more moments like this John Cena probably knows there aren’t gonna be many more moments like this https://t.co/EcVmq4PPwz

Aside from grilling Austin Theory on the mic, Cena had an eventful evening. The two-time Royal Rumble winner emerged to a loud ovation, which got him visibly emotional. As some fans pointed out, he comfortably soaked in the crowd's energy because he felt such opportunities wouldn't be available for long.

The Leader of the Cenation was adamant that Theory wasn't ready for WrestleMania, but he let everybody know that Cody Rhodes was prepared. Cena introduced The American Nightmare to the live crowd before raising his hand and embracing him.

Cena's next appearance remains unknown, but he will probably return to weekly programming at least once before WrestleMania Goes Hollywood comes around.

Cody Rhodes gave us the scoop about his promo war with Roman Reigns where Dusty was mentioned here

Poll : 0 votes